LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney implored his side to develop reliability and consistency to find a response in MLS at Colorado Rapids after a two-game losing run.

The Galaxy have fallen to back-to-back MLS defeats against Los Angeles FC and San Jose Earthquakes last time out, last winning against CF Montreal earlier in July.

That has seen the Galaxy drop to seventh in the Western Conference, and Vanney insists his team have to improve.

“I said this to the guys… there’s too many of these discussions, especially at home, when we are talking about getting ourselves behind, and then we have a great response, but the response hasn’t been good enough,” Vanney said.

“We’re seeking just that reliability from each guy as we step onto the field in place. Every game. Because that’s what professionalism is about. And we need that.

“We can’t just make mistakes. It’s not acceptable anymore. Mistakes are putting the team in a hole, and making it very difficult to get ourselves out.”

The Rapids are 13th in the Western Conference after a six-game winless run, most recently drawing with Real Salt Lake, though they did salvage a late equalizer to steal a point.

Defensive fragilities have too often been the problem for Colorado, though, and coach Robin Fraser urged his side to stamp out simple mistakes in order to compete.

“It’s the whole team understanding what danger looks like, how we need to keep ourselves out of those situations,” Fraser said.

“I completely agree we’re giving up soft goals, but, if we eliminate that it completely changes the trajectory.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

Diego Rubio will likely return to the Rapids starting XI in the next game, having scored eight goals and assisted three in 16 MLS appearances in 2022.

LA Galaxy – Dejan Joveljic

Dejan Joveljic stepped up in the absence of Javier Hernandez, taking his tally to nine goals in all competitions this season after a brace against the Quakes.

KEY OPTA FACTS

·Colorado is unbeaten in seven straight MLS matches against the Galaxy (W5 D2), equaling the longest unbeaten run by either team in the history of the series (LAG – 7 straight from July 1997 to March 1999).

·The Rapids overcame a halftime deficit to draw Orlando City, 1-1, at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Wednesday. It was the second consecutive match that Colorado trailed at half and earned a result, the first time the team had done that in consecutive matches in the same season since August 2013.

·The Galaxy have lost three of their last four matches following a 3-2 defeat to San Jose on Wednesday. LA has conceded three goals in all three of those defeats and has let in three goals six times this season. Only San Jose and Vancouver (7 each) have allowed three or more goals in more matches in 2022.

·With his goal in Colorado’s 1-1 draw with Orlando, Gyasi Zardes became the 13th player in MLS history to score 90 or more regular-season goals. Zardes is the first MLS Homegrown Player to reach 90 career goals.

·Dejan Joveljic scored both Galaxy goals on Wednesday, taking his total to seven goals in his last six MLS matches. Since this run began in late May, no player in MLS has scored more times than Joveljic (tied with Hany Mukhtar).