LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney was delighted to see Dejan Joveljic come off the bench and net the winner against Nashville SC last time out, though the player is not satisfied with a bit-part role.

Joveljic coolly curled in his first goal of the season to get the Galaxy back to winning ways following a goalless draw with the Chicago Fire in their previous game.

However, the 22-year-old is yet to start this term, with all six of his appearances coming from the bench.

“I was so happy for him because he’s a kid that works really hard,” Vanney said. “He’s a hell of a finisher. I’m really happy for the kid because he busts his butt and he cares. And that’s important.”

Joveljic, though, wants to push on and secure a regular sport in Vanney’s starting XI.

“I don’t want to say that I’m frustrated, but I’m not satisfied for sure because I’m not playing,” Joveljic said.

“I know the show is getting finished and indeed was that we’re good? I know that in my position is the best striker in this league and I’m going to have a little minutes alongside him, but I need to wait for my chance and tonight I showed that I need to get more minutes more than five.”

Next up for the Galaxy are Real Salt Lake, who have hit a tricky patch after making a strong start to the season. They are winless in five games, but will hope the permanent signing of striker Anderson Julio, who spent 2021 on loan in Utah, will help reignite their form.

“Bringing Julio back to the RSL family has been a top priority during the last several months,” general manager Elliot Fall said. “We know what he brings on and off the field, in the locker room and throughout the community.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Real Salt Lake – Bobby Wood

Bobby Wood’s place in RSL’s team could be under threat following Julio’s arrival. He was unable to impact the game from an attacking standpoint in the 0-0 draw with the Portland Timbers last time out, failing to have a shot or create a chance for a team-mate.

LA Galaxy – Javier Hernandez

It has been another strong season so far for Javier Hernandez, who leads the way for the Galaxy with five goals from eight games. However, he has not netted since April 10, when he scored against Los Angeles FC.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Both RSL and the Galaxy recorded home wins against the other last season. RSL has won five of their last 22 matches against the Galaxy (D6 L11, including playoffs) dating back to March 2014.

– RSL are winless in five games (D3 L2) following a scoreless draw with Portland on Saturday. The five-game winless run is RSL’s longest since a 13-game streak without a victory from September 2016 to April 2017 (including playoffs).

– The Galaxy have won three of their last four matches (D1), keeping clean sheets in each of the last two. The Galaxy have not kept three straight clean sheets in MLS play in almost six years, since doing so in July 2016 against Vancouver, Seattle, and Houston.

– RSL kept a clean sheet against Portland on Saturday after a 6-0 defeat to New York City FC last weekend. Of the 60 times a team has conceded six or more goals in MLS history, they’ve come back to keep a clean sheet in the next match 15 times.

– The Galaxy kept their second straight clean sheet in their win over Nashville on Saturday and their fourth overall this season. The Galaxy have allowed six goals this season, with only three teams allowing fewer, and just one of those has been from open play, the fewest open play goals allowed in MLS this season.