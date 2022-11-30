DURHAM, N.H. (AP)Nico Galette had 17 points in Sacred Heart’s 66-61 victory against New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

Galette also added 13 rebounds and four steals for the Pioneers (5-3). Raheem Solomon scored 12 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line. Raymond Espinal-Guzman shot 4 of 6 from the field to finish with nine points.

Nazim Derry led the Wildcats (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and four assists. Nick Johnson added 11 points for New Hampshire. Clarence O. Daniels II also put up 10 points, 18 rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.