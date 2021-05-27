Gallegos ordered to switch caps by ump in Cards’ 4-0 loss

CHICAGO (AP)St. Louis pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning, was ordered by umpire Joe West to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, thinking his player was unfairly singled out, got ejected during an animated argument in St. Louis’ 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.”

Tommy Edman connected against Carlos Rodon (5-2) in the third and Aaron Bummer in the eighth for a 2-0 lead. Edmundo Sosa added a two-run single in the ninth, and the NL Central-leading Cardinals came away with the win after losing four of five.

John Gant (3-2) dodged bases-loaded jams in the first and third innings while pitching into the sixth.

TWINS 3, ORIOLES 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Miguel Sano hit a three-run homer off Jorge Lopez (1-6), and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles, who have lost nine straight.

Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. He fell behind in the first on Trey Mancini’s 11th home run.

Minnesota has won six of seven overall and 15 in a row over Baltimore. Hansel Robles earned his third save.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – James Kaprielian (2-0) allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep.

Matt Olson hit his 13th homer, Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs, and Jake Diekman got four outs for his sixth save.

Robert Dugger (0-1) gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

ANGELS 9, RANGERS 8

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Taylor Ward hit a three-run homer off Dane Dunning (2-4) in the first and had a career-high five RBIs.

Los Angeles led 9-1 but Nate Lowe had a two-run homer in sixth, and Texas scored five times in the eighth on Joey Gallo’s two-run homer, Brock Holt’s RBI double and Willie Calhoun’s two-run double.

With a runner on, Raisel Iglesias struck out Adolis Garcia, Joey Gallo and Khris Davis for his eighth save.

Griffin Canning (4-3) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings.

CUBS 4, PIRATES 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Trevor Williams pitched six innings and singled twice against his former team, helping streaking Chicago top stumbling Pittsburgh.

Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. David Bote hit a two-run homer for the Cubs, and Kris Bryant had three hits and two RBIs.

Williams (3-2) permitted one run and three hits in his first win since April 17. He struck out seven and walked none. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate.

Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 11th save of the season and No. 359 for his career, moving into 11th place on baseball’s list.

Pittsburgh dropped its fifth straight game. Rookie Wil Crowe (0-3) recorded just four outs. Ben Gamel and Kevin Newman each had two of Pittsburgh’s five hits.

TIGERS 1, INDIANS 0

DETROIT (AP) – Niko Goodrum doubled, advanced on Jake Rogers’ bunt and scored on Robbie Grossman’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and Detroit beat Cleveland to snap a four-game losing streak overall and a six-game skid against the Indians.

Detroit’s Jose Urena gave up three hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings before exiting with a forearm injury in the middle of an at-bat after a trainer made a brief visit to the mound. Jose Cisnero, Michael Fulmer (4-3) and Gregory Soto completed the four-hitter, with Soto earning his fifth save.

The Tigers had just three hits. Cal Quantrill (0-1) allowed two over three innings, along with the game’s only run.

RAYS 1, ROYALS 0, 10 INNINGS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Manuel Margot hit a run-scoring single in the 10th inning and Tampa Bay beat Kansas City.

Kevin Kiermaier advanced from second to third when Taylor Walls flied out to deep center field against Tyler Zuber (0-2). After Austin Meadows was intentionally walked, Margot won it on just the Rays’ third hit of the game.

Andrew Benintendi homered leading off the ninth against J.P. Feyereisen (1-2) as the Royals tied it at 1.

Tyler Glasnow pitched eight stellar innings for the Rays. He scattered three hits, struck out 11 and walked two.

Royals starter Mike Minor gave up one run, two hits and four walks with nine strikeouts over five innings.

MARLINS 4, PHILLIES 2

MIAMI (AP) – Jon Berti hit a go-ahead. two-run single in a three-run eighth inning, and Miami beat Philadelphia.

Philadelphia built a 2-1 lead on Brad Miller’s bases-loaded walk in the third off Nick Neidert and Rhy Hoskins’ fifth-inning sacrifice fly against Anthony Bender.

Aaron Nola allowed one run and two hits in six innings. Sam Coonrod (0-1) gave up the lead in the eighth.

Corey Dickerson singled leading off and Coonrod got two outs before walking Diaz. Andrew Knapp’s passed ball allowed the runners to move up and Berti hit an opposite-single to right for a 3-2 lead. Berti stole second and scored on Jose Devers’ single.

Ross Detwiler (1-0) picked up the win and Yimi Garcia earned his ninth save in 10 chances.

PADRES 2, BREWERS 1, 10 INNINGS

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Victor Caratini singled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, and San Diego defeated Milwaukee for its 11th victory in 12 games.

Caratini’s leadoff single to right off Brent Suter (3-3) scored automatic runner Wil Myers from second base.

Spot starter Eric Lauer allowed one run over six innings and tied the game with a third-inning homer for the Brewers. San Diego’s Chris Paddack also worked six innings and gave up one hit aside from Lauer’s long ball.

Austin Adams (1-0) earned the win. Mark Melancon earned his 17th save.

ASTROS 5, DODGERS 2

HOUSTON (AP) – Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Aledmys Diaz homered, and Houston stopped a four-game slide by topping Trevor Bauer and Los Angeles.

Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Diaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros’ three-run seventh.

Los Angeles had won eight in a row.

Bauer (5-3) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings. He tied a season high with four walks and struck out a season-low three.

Sheldon Neuse homered for the Dodgers, and Max Muncy had a run-scoring single. Luis Garcia (3-3) struck out seven in six innings in his third straight win. He allowed one run and two hits.

RED SOX 9, BRAVES 5

BOSTON (AP) – Rafael Devers homered and drove in three runs, helping Boston beat Atlanta in a game that was delayed nearly three hours by rain after the sixth inning.

Hunter Renfroe also connected for Boston, and Christian Vazquez had three RBIs. Xander Bogaerts walked twice and scored three times.

Red Sox right-hander Nick Pivetta (6-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings. He was charged with four runs and seven hits.

Boston had dropped two in a row on the heels of a four-game win streak.

Austin Riley homered for Atlanta for the fifth time in his last five games. William Contreras had two hits and two RBIs, including a solo shot in the ninth. Braves left-hander Drew Smyly (2-3) allowed seven runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4

PHOENIX (AP) – Jason Vosler snapped an eighth-inning tie with his first major league home run and San Francisco rallied past Arizona, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight defeat.

Pinch-hitter Austin Slater connected for a two-run shot that tied it 4-all earlier in the eighth. Tyler Rogers pitched out of a huge jam in the ninth, sending Arizona to another agonizing loss and its longest skid since 2010.

Both homers came off Alex Young (1-4), who had been one of the Diamondbacks’ most effective relievers.

Nick Tropeano (1-0) pitched a hitless seventh for the win, and Jake McGee worked a scoreless eighth.

Arizona has lost 19 of 22 overall.

NATIONALS 3, REDS 0, 4 INNINGS, SUSPENDED

WASHINGTON (AP) – Wednesday night’s game between Cincinnati and Washington was suspended in the middle of the fourth inning following a rain delay that lasted for more than three hours.

Play will resume Thursday afternoon with Washington holding a 3-0 lead. The resumption will be a standard-length game, while the regularly scheduled series finale will be seven innings, starting at 7:05 p.m.

