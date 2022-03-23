PARIS (AP)France rugby coach Fabien Galthie is set to sign a contract extension to keep him in his role through the 2027 World Cup.

Galthie led the French to their first Six Nations title in 12 years after completing the Grand Slam with a 25-13 win over England on Saturday.

He was offered a new deal on Friday by Bernard Laporte, the president of the French Rugby Federation.

”It’s a project,” Galthie said Wednesday, ”not just a contract.”

Galthie took charge of the French team after the 2019 World Cup.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in France.

