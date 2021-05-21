García’s homer in 10th gives Rangers 7-5 win over Astros

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 7-5 victory over Houston on Friday night after Astros starter Tyler Ivey was spared a loss in his major league debut against his hometown team.

Garcia’s opposite-field shot to right came with two outs after the Astros had rallied with a three-run eighth and gone ahead in the top of the 10th on Texas third baseman Brock Holt’s second error of the game.

Garcia’s homer was the team-leading 12th for the 28-year-old Cuban rookie. And it marked the first game-ending home run in the history of year-old Globe Life Field, giving the Rangers just their second win in 11 games.

Slugger Joey Gallo kept the inning going with a walk from Bryan Abreu (2-3), who was an out away from his first career save.

Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 15 games with tying single in Houston’s three-run eighth. It ensured a no-decision for Ivey, who had a large group of family and friends in a suite about 40 miles from where he was a high school standout.

Carlos Correa sparked the Astros’ rally after replacing Almedys Diaz, who had left hamstring tightness, in the fifth when the star shortstop was supposed to have the night off. Correa’s RBI double was followed by another from Jason Castro, who had three hits and scored the tying run.

Ian Kennedy came on to face Altuve with two outs, and the Texas closer ended up with his first blown save of the season in 12 opportunities when the Houston star hit a liner to left center.

Correa was the automatic runner in the 10th and scored when Holt threw wide of second base on Altuve’s grounder with one out against left-hander Taylor Hearn (2-1).

The tough ending for Houston came after Ivey no longer had to worry about taking the loss across the street from where he watched the Rangers growing up at open-air Globe Life Park.

The 25-year-old’s debut was inside year-old Globe Life Field, the $1.2 billion retractable roof stadium with a view through the huge windows above left field of what’s now a football venue.

A lanky right-hander with a herky-jerky windup and high leg kick, Ivey retired the first seven Texas batters before Holt’s solo homer got Texas even at 1.

Garcia had a tiebreaking two-run double in the fourth, and Nate Lowe added an RBI single in the fifth right after Ivey came out.

Ivey, who pitched at Texas A&M as a freshman before going to junior college and getting drafted by the Astros in the third round in 2017, allowed six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

Kyle Gibson ended up with his fourth consecutive no-decision, giving up one run in six innings to tie the Texas franchise record with his ninth consecutive start of at least six innings with three or fewer runs allowed.

All nine have come since the right-hander had the shortest opening day start in franchise history, getting one out while allowing five runs after being given a 5-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (3-1, 2.70 ERA) pitched six scoreless innings but got a no-decision in Houston’s 6-2 victory over the Rangers on Sunday. He’s making his 100th career start.

Rangers: RHP Jordan Lyles (2-3, 5.93) has allowed six earned over his last 16 innings to get his ERA down from 7.39. Lyles outdueled Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in his most recent start, allowing a run in six innings in Texas’ 5-2 win.

