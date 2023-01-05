LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Kentrell Garnett scored 20 points to help Louisiana defeat Southern Miss 75-61 on Thursday night.

Garnett shot 7 for 10, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-4). Themus Fulks added 17 points while going 7 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and he also had five assists. Terence Lewis II finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with eight points, while adding nine rebounds.

DeAndre Pinckney led the Golden Eagles (13-3) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Crowley added 14 points and two blocks for Southern Miss. Felipe Haase also had nine points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.