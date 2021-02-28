Garza leads No. 9 Iowa past reeling No. 4 Ohio State, 73-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Luka Garza had 24 points and 11 rebounds as No. 9 Iowa bounced back from a midweek loss to take down No. 4 Ohio State 73-57 on Sunday.

Dominated by No. 3 Michigan 79-57 on Thursday, the Hawkeyes pulled away in the second half.

Joe Weiskamp added 19, including 5-for-9 shooting from 3-point range, for Iowa (18-7, 12-6 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won five of six with two games remaining in their regular season.

E.J. Liddell had 15 points and Justice Sueing added 10 for the Buckeyes (18-7, 12-7). Recently being projected as a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed, they’ve lost three games in eight days.

BUTLER 73, NO. 8 VILLANOVA 61

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Chuck Harris scored 20 points and Jair Bolden added 15 on Sunday to lead Butler past Villanova.

The Bulldogs (9-13, 8-11 Big East) have won two straight since snapping a three-game losing streak and have beaten the Wildcats in four of the last five meetings in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead Villanova (15-4, 10-3), which had won 13 of its previous 15 and was favored by 10 1/2 points. Collin Gillespie had 14 points for the Wildcats, who were one of seven top-15 teams to lose this weekend.

NO. 12 HOUSTON 98, SOUTH FLORIDA 52

HOUSTON (AP) – Quentin Grimes scored 22 points, all in the first half, to lead Houston past South Florida.

Grimes scored 16 straight points at one point as the Cougars (20-3, 13-3 American Athletic Conference) put the game away with a huge first-half run.

DeJon Jarreau added 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Justin Gorham and Fabian White Jr. had 10 points apiece for Houston, which won its third straight and reached 20 wins for the sixth consecutive season.

Xavier Castaneda scored 11 points for the Bulls (8-10, 4-8).

