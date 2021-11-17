George Mason holds off No. 20 Maryland 71-66

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)D’Shawn Schwartz scored a career-high 24 points, DeVon Cooper added 16 and George Mason withstood a frantic comeback bid by No. 20 Maryland to pull off a 71-66 upset Wednesday night.

The Patriots (4-0) let a 10-point lead dwindle to 59-56 before Cooper made a layup and Schwartz made a 3-pointer for an eight-point cushion with 3:06 to go. That was just enough to provide George Mason with its first win over a ranked foe since 2007 and its first-ever victory over Maryland (3-1), which won the previous nine games against its Virginia-based opponent.

The Terrapins used a pair of 3-pointers by Eric Ayala to get to 67-66 in the final minute before Josh Oduro scored inside for the Patriots. Ayala then missed a potential game-tying 3, dooming Maryland to a humbling defeat.

Donta Scott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Ayala tallied 17 points for the Terrapins.

NO. 2 UCLA 98, NORTH FLORIDA 63

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Johnny Juzang added 17 and UCLA rolled past North Florida.

Tyger Campbell had 13 points, making all four of his 3-pointers, six rebounds, five assists and no turnovers in 26 minutes for the Bruins (4-0). Jules Bernard added 15 points.

Carter Hendricksen scored 11 points for North Florida (0-5).

NO. 8 TEXAS 62, NORTHERN COLORADO 49

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Newcomer Tre Mitchell had 16 points and seven rebounds to help Texas beat Northern Colorado.

Mitchell made 7 of 11 shots in 21 minutes for the Longhorns (2-1).

Daylen Kountz led Northern Colorado (3-2) with 14 points.

NO. 9 BAYLOR 92, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 47

WACO, Texas (AP) – LJ Cryer scored 20 points for the second game in a row, freshman Kendall Brown had 19 and Baylor tied a school record with 21 steals in its victory over Central Arkansas.

James Akinjo, the senior transfer from Arizona, had 18 points and 10 assists for Baylor (3-0). Matthew Mayer had 12 points despite going 0 for 6 on 3-pointers, and made a team-high five steals.

The defending national champion Bears extended their home winning streak to a record 16 in a row.

Eddy Kayouland had 14 points for Central Arkansas (0-3).

NO. 16 ARKANSAS 93, NORTHERN IOWA 80

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Chris Lykes scored 26 points and Arkansas reeled off 13 straight points in the final minutes to beat Northern Iowa.

The teams traded the lead 18 times and were tied another 10. Northern Iowa (1-3) stayed competitive by making 17 of 37 from 3-point range and led 78-77.

Jaylin Williams’ layup with 2:42 put Arkansas (3-0) ahead for good.

Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 23 points and shot 7 of 11 from deep.

NO. 23 UCONN 93, LONG ISLAND UNIVERSITY 40

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Tyler Polley scored 17 points and UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University.

Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.

Isaac Kante had 16 of his 17 points in the first half for LIU (0-3).