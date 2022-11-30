WASHINGTON (AP)James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55 on Wednesday night.

Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials (5-2), who shot 51%. Brendan Adams added four more 3-pointers and finished with 18 points while Ricky Lindo Jr. had 15.

Chico Carter Jr., who missed the Gamecocks’ previous game, scored 13 points with three 3-pointers. Freshman Gregory ”GG” Jackson II, who came in averaging over 17 points per game, finished with 11 on 4-of-17 shooting and had just two points in the first half when South Carolina (3-4) fell behind 40-20. The Gamecocks shot just 32%.

George Washington never trailed in the game and led by as many 35 in the second half.

The Colonials took their first win over a Power 5 team since beating Florida in the 2016 NIT quarterfinals.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25