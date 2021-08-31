Georgetown cancels game vs. Marist after virus pause in camp

WASHINGTON (AP)Georgetown canceled its season opener against Marist that had been scheduled for Saturday after the school said a coronavirus-related pause during training camp affected preparations and conditioning.

The team’s next game is Sept. 11 at Delaware State.

”We decided out of an abundance of caution to cancel this week’s game and turn our focus to preparing for our next game,” athletic director Lee Reed said in a statement. ”While we felt we were near ready, we concluded that an extra week would be in the best interest of student-athlete health and safety.”

Georgetown said fans who bought tickets will be refunded automatically.

Reed thanked Marist officials for their understanding. Marist athletic director Tim Murray said the school respects Georgetown’s decision to cancel.

”We empathize with our athletes and coaches who we know wanted to compete badly,” Murray said. ”We wish the Georgetown athletes and coaches the very best as we all continue to navigate the challenges created by COVID-19. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Georgetown in future years.”

This would have been the 23rd meeting between Georgetown and Marist dating to 1994. Marist next plays Sept. 18 at Columbia.

Georgetown and Marist compete in the Patriot League in the NCAA’s Football Championship Subdivision.

