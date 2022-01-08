Georgetown’s Dante Polvara agrees to deal with Aberdeen

Midfielder Dante Polvara agreed to a 2 1/2-year contract with Aberdeen of the Scottish Premier League on Saturday, one day after winning the Hermann Trophy as the top player in men’s college soccer.

The 21-year-old junior at Georgetown is a graduate of the academy of Major League Soccer’s New York City team. His deal is subject obtaining a visa.

”Dante is a fantastic emerging talent,” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass said in a statement. ”He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.”

Polvara is from Pleasantville, New York. He had seven goals and six assists in 22 games for the Hoyas.

