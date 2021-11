TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Bob Garrett, president of the R.W. Fair Foundation, announced that the 40 students of the inaugural class of the UT Tyler medical school will receive 4-year tuition free scholarship.

"This once-in-a-generation opportunity is a natural choice for us to stretch beyond our comfort level, and we felt compelled to help lead early our community and the East Texas region in giving beyond what the normal limits are," Garrett said.