ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Terry Roberts scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Georgia beat Mississippi State 58-50 on Wednesday night to extend its home winning streak to 10 games.

Georgia (12-4, 2-1 SEC) has doubled its SEC win total from last season when the Bulldogs lost 17 games in conference.

Georgia guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim secured a key rebound after Mississippi State nearly tied it at 48-all on a 3-pointer with 1:30 to play. Abdur-Rahim was fouled on the rebound and made two free throws to extend Georgia’s lead to 50-45.

Mississippi State’s Dashawn Davis sank a wide-open 3-pointer, following an offensive rebound, to get within 50-48 but Roberts was fouled at the other end and made two free throws for a four-point lead. Mississippi State missed a 3-pointer and Bridges sealed it with two free throws at 25.7.

Both teams shot 30% from the field and Georgia had 18 turnovers. Mississippi State was undone by going 7 of 22 from the free-throw line while Georgia made 25 of 31.

Justin Hill added 12 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe had 10 points and seven rebounds for Georgia. Kario Oquendo, averaging 14.1 points per game, was scoreless in 17 minutes. Bridges reached 1,000 career points and 500 rebounds in his 100th game.

Shakeel Moore scored 15 points and D.J. Jeffries had 10 points and seven boards for Mississippi State (12-4, 1-3). Tolu Smith, averaging 14.4 points per game, was scoreless in the first half before finishing with five points. Mississippi State had just 11 points through the opening 16 minutes of the game after going nearly eight minutes without scoring.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sat courtside after leading the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship on Monday.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25