ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo each scored 17 points and Georgia held off Rider for a 78-72 victory on Wednesday night.

Mervin James scored six points and Allen Betrand had a 3-pointer during Rider’s 17-4 run to pull to 74-72 with 56 seconds to play, but Georgia made its last four free throws to end it.

Georgia (10-3) has won six of its last seven games and is 8-0 at home.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim added 15 points on five 3-pointers and Mardrez McBride scored 11 points for the Bulldogs, who shot 13 of 25 from long distance. Roberts and McBride each made three 3s.

Georgia scored the first 10 points of the game and led 37-30 at the break. McBride made two 3-pointers, Roberts scored five points and Oquendo converted a three-point play off on an alley-oop dunk as the Bulldogs opened the second half on a 21-8 run and led 58-38 with 13:53 to play.

Tariq Ingraham scored 15 points to lead Rider (5-6). James finished with 14 points and Betrand had 12.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

Georgia posted double-digit wins before New Year’s Day for just the fourth time in the program’s 118 seasons.

—

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25