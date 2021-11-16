Georgia Southern beats Bob Jones University 103-51

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Andrei Savrasov had 18 points to lead five Georgia Southern players in double figures as the Eagles easily beat Bob Jones University 103-51 on Tuesday night.

Tre Cobbs and Prince Toyambi added 12 points apiece for the Eagles. Kamari Brown and Carlos Curry chipped in 10 points each.

Henry Blair had 15 points for the Bruins. Elijah Cupples added 11 points.

