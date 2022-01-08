Georgia Southern defeats Texas-Arlington 74-73 in OT

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Kamari Brown had 16 points as Georgia Southern edged past Texas-Arlington 74-73 in overtime on Saturday.

Tre Cobbs scored six of his 10 points in the extra period, including the game-winner with 10 seconds remaining. The Mavericks missed the final two shots to end the game.

Javon Levi’s 3-pointer for Texas-Arlington at the end of regulation forced overtime tied at 75.

Gedi Juozapaitis added 15 points for Georgia Southern (8-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Andrei Savrasov had 13 points.

David Azore tied a career high with 33 points and had nine rebounds for the Mavericks (7-8, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Nicolas Elame added 13 points. Patrick Mwamba had eight rebounds. Levi had a career-high 12 rebounds plus nine points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51