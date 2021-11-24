German club Rostock fined for fan attacks on police

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP)German second-division soccer club Hansa Rostock was fined 97,300 euros ($109,000) on Wednesday after its fans attacked police and stadium security officials, and appeared to celebrate a police officer’s death.

The German soccer federation’s disciplinary tribunal said around 150 Rostock supporters threw stones and pyrotechnics at police after leaving a game in September. One police officer was injured and a police vehicle was set on fire. A firework also landed on the field.

In another incident at a game last month, three security staff were hurt in clashes with Rostock fans who were trying to storm the field. At a third game, fans displayed a banner reading ”one less.” The tribunal said this was in relation to the recent death of a 24-year-old police officer in a training exercise a week before.

Top-tier Mainz was fined 8,000 euros ($9,000) after its fans poured beer over Union Berlin forward Max Kruse while he was being substituted.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51