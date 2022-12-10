WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP)Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken of Germany had the fastest time in both heats on their way to winning a World Cup luge men’s doubles race Saturday.

Germany also got silver, with Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing second. The Austrian team of Juri Gatt and Riccardo Schopf was third, good enough for them to remain atop the season standings.

Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander were eighth for the U.S., while the team of Dana Kellogg and Duncan Segger placed 12th.

In the women’s doubles race, Andrea Votter and Marion Oberhofer of Italy rallied in the second heat to narrowly beat the Austrian team of Selina Egle and Lara Kipp.

Germany’s Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal placed third.

The U.S. got three of the next four spots – Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney were fourth, Chevonne Forgan and Sophia Kirkby placed fifth and Maya Chan and Reannya Weiler finished seventh.

In the first team relay of the year, Germany won gold, Latvia got silver and Austria claimed bronze. Italy was fourth and the U.S. was fifth.

The World Cup circuit goes to Park City, Utah, next weekend, while the bobsled and skeleton World Cup tours reconvene in Lake Placid, New York.