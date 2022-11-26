WHISTLER, British Columbia (AP)Kim Kalicki and Anabel Galander of Germany won the opening women’s bobsled World Cup race of the season on Saturday, holding off the Swiss duo of Melanie Hasler and Nadja Pasternack.

Kalicki drove to the win in 1 minute, 45.93 seconds. Hasler’s time was 1:46.13.

Kaillie Humphries and Emily Renna of the U.S. were third in 1:46.34. It was Humphries’ 10th time competing in a major international race – either a World Cup or Olympics – in Whistler, and she’s medaled in all 10 of those events.

Renna got a medal in her World Cup debut. Humphries now has 58 medals in World Cup women’s races.

Only eight sleds were entered in the women’s race, with just seven finishing. Riley Compton and Macy Tarlton of the U.S. crashed in their first run and didn’t qualify for a second run because the sled didn’t cross the finish line.

The four-man World Cup season opener was scheduled for later Saturday.

