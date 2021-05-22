Gerrit Cole, Yanks look to make more memories vs. White Sox

In a span of three days, the New York Yankees have pitched a no-hitter and turned a triple play, so naturally the question is what notable occurrence is next.

New York is not necessarily thinking about historic plays but focused on racking up another win Saturday afternoon when it hosts the Chicago White Sox.

The Yankees are on a four-game winning streak and have won the past three games despite scoring six times overall.

They ended a series in Texas with consecutive 2-0 victories and then opened the current series by recording a 2-1 victory on Friday despite striking out 15 times.

On Wednesday, Corey Kluber faced batter one above the minimum in New York’s first no-hitter since David Cone’s perfect game in 1999. On Friday, third baseman Gio Urshela started a triple play on a grounder by Andrew Vaughn in the top of the ninth, and the Yankees won it in the bottom half on an RBI single by Gleyber Torres.

“Amazing,” said Torres, who fielded the final grounder of Kluber’s perfect game and then produced his fifth career walk-off hit Friday. “The second I saw the ground ball to Gio, I knew something special was coming.”

“There’s a little extra buzz after that one,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That’s an exciting one.”

The notable series of victories are part of a swift turnaround for the Yankees, who are 10-3 in their past 13 games and 20-8 since getting off to a 6-11 start that was their worst since 1991.

Chicago hasn’t endured consecutive losses since April 15 and April 17. The White Sox are 20-9 since their last losing streak. The Friday defeat, in a contest that had playoff feel, was only their fourth in the past 14 games.

“The outcome wasn’t the one we were expecting, but we played a good game,” said Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu, who missed the previous three games due to left ankle soreness.

Nick Madrigal’s RBI single accounted for Chicago’s lone run. Vaughn hit into the triple play against Aroldis Chapman, who committed a fielding error one batter earlier.

“Two very good teams in the AL,” said White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon, who struck out 13 in six scoreless innings. “Two playoff contenders, you got the feel of it played in that atmosphere.”

New York’s starters have pitched at least seven shutout innings three straight games before Gerrit Cole (5-2, 2.03 ERA) takes the mound Saturday.

Cole will look to rebound from a rare subpar showing. In a 5-2 loss at Texas on Monday, the right-hander allowed a season-high five runs on seven hits in five-plus innings.

Cole struck out seven Monday, and his 85 strikeouts through his first nine starts are the most in team history.

Cole is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in two career starts against the White Sox. His previous start against the White Sox was exactly two years ago when he allowed six runs on seven hits in five innings of a 9-4 loss in Houston.

Chicago’s rotation owns an AL-best 2.89 ERA, having racked up 262 strikeouts and 83 walks in 236 2/3 innings. The next-closest AL starting staff is more than a half-run behind — the Yankees with a 3.47 ERA.

White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease (2-0, 2.41 ERA) gets the call Saturday for his first career start against New York.

Cease has yet to allow more than three runs this season and is coming off consecutive no-decisions. In Chicago’s 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, he allowed an unearned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.

