MILAN (AP)Greece got another win, and a small scare as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter with an ankle issue in Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament Thursday.

Antetokounmpo was clearly limping after the game, but was able to take part in the postgame on-court celebration and exchanged handshakes with Estonia’s players and coaches.

Greece coach Dimitrios Itoudis said Antetokounmpo got ice and treatment, but did not sound worried.

”It’s all good,” Itoudis said.

Antetokounmpo was 9 for 10 from the field, and in his four group-stage games, he averaged 29.5 points on 58% shooting in 26-1/2 minutes per game.

Kostas Sloukas scored 11 for Greece (5-0).

Siim-Sander Vene led Estonia (1-4) with 19 points. Kerr Kriisa and Janari Joesaar each had 12 and Kristjan Kitsing scored 10.

GROUP C

ITALY 90, GREAT BRITAIN 56

Also at Milan, in a game played about two hours after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced, Great Britain’s upset bid was thwarted by a huge closing run from Italy.

Simone Fontecchio scored 18 points for Italy (3-2), which got 13 from Luigi Datome, 11 from Nicolo Melli and 10 from Giampaolo Ricci.

Italy closed the game on a 25-2 run, as Great Britain missed 16 of its final 17 shots over the last 12:43.

Myles Hesson scored 18 points and Carl Wheatle added 12 for Great Britain (0-5).

Italy used 12 players – 11 scored, 11 had a rebound and 11 had an assist.

CROATIA 90, UKRAINE 85

Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer with 4:19 left put Croatia ahead to stay, and was part of a game-ending 15-6 run for the winners.

Bogdanovic led all scorers with 27 points for Croatia (3-2), while Dominik Mavra scored 13, Krunoslav Simon added 11 and Karlo Matkovic and Ivica Zubac finished with 10 apiece.

Volodymyr Herun led Ukraine (3-2) with 21 points. Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 16, Svi Mykhailiuk added 14 and Issuf Sanon had 11.

GROUP D

CZECH REPUBLIC 88, ISRAEL 77

At Prague, the Czech Republic (2-3) grabbed the last spot in the round of 16 and eliminated Israel (2-3).

Vojtech Hruban scored 25 points, Jan Vesely added 16 and Tomas Satoransky had 14 points and 11 assists for the Czechs, who will meet Greece in the Round of 16.

Yam Madar led Israel with 16 points. Tomar Ginat scored 15, while Deni Avdija and Rafael Menco each had 12.

SERBIA 96, POLAND 69

Nikola Jokic had 19 points in 18 minutes on 7-for-8 shooting, and Serbia (5-0) stayed unbeaten.

Nikola Milutinov scored 16 points, Marko Guduric added 15, Vasilije Micic scored 12, Nikola Kalinic had 11 and Dejan Davidovac finished with 10 for Serbia — which shot 67%.

Michal Michalak scored 17 for Poland (3-2), and Lukasz Kolenda added 10.

FINLAND 88, NETHERLANDS 67

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points, Shawn Huff scored 14 and Finland (3-2) had no problem in its group-stage finale.

Worthy De Jong capped a strong tournament for him with a 21-point effort for the Netherlands (0-5).

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

There are no games Friday. The single-elimination round of 16 starts in Berlin on Saturday.

ROUND OF 16 GAMES

SATURDAY: Germany vs. Montenegro, Spain vs. Lithuania, Slovenia vs. Belgium, Turkey vs. France.

SUNDAY: Greece vs. Czech Republic, Finland vs. Croatia, Ukraine vs. Poland, Serbia vs. Italy.

—

