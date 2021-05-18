Giants’ Anthony DeSclafani to take on Reds, his former team

The San Francisco Giants hope to continue the good vibes of their Reds reunion tour on Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series at Cincinnati.

Anthony DeSclafani (3-1, 2.14 ERA) will look to continue his hot start with his new team against his former club. He left as a free agent in December after five seasons with the Reds.

DeSclafani will be making his ninth start of the season, and while Buster Posey has caught seven of his previous eight starts, there’s the chance that DeSclafani could be pitching to another former Reds player, Curt Casali.

“Walking into this place, there was definitely — a tear was trying to creep up in there, because I just have so many great memories here,” Casali said of his pregame reunion with his former Cincinnati teammates before the Giants’ 6-3 victory on Monday.

Casali and DeSclafani made their first visit to Great American Ball Park since signing with San Francisco. Casali visited a local sub shop before Monday’s game while DeSclafani and other Giants pitchers went to an upscale Italian restaurant.

“They loved it (Sunday) night,” DeSclafani said. “It’s also one of my favorite meals, too. It was good to get back there. I was joking with my wife and a few of the guys, just saying I feel like I almost never left. I haven’t been in San Fran for too long, and rolling back into town here in Cincinnati, I almost felt like I never left.”

Reds skipper David Bell managed both players in 2019 and 2020.

“They didn’t just pass through here,” Bell said. “They had substantial time here. I know Cincinnati is really important to them, so I’m sure it means a lot to them.”

Meanwhile, the Reds’ starter for Tuesday, Luis Castillo (1-5, 7.71 ERA), is worried about how to rediscover the dominating form of recent years that made him heir apparent as ace when Trevor Bauer also left as a free agent to go to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Castillo is coming off one of the worst starts of his career, a 13-8 loss to the host Colorado Rockies in hitter-friendly Coors Field on Thursday.

The 28-year-old right-hander was tagged for 10 hits and eight earned runs in only 3 2/3 innings, the second time in his eight starts this season that he allowed eight earned runs.

Castillo is a big reason Cincinnati has been unable to find consistency through the early season. His ERA is the highest of any starter in the majors with at least 35 innings pitched, about 1 1/2 runs higher than the next closest.

Since throwing seven shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 7, he has yielded at least earned three runs in five of his six starts, easily the worst stretch of Castillo’s career.

“He’s really close. He’s throwing sinkers at 97 (mph), which is a major plus for him, a major plus for us as a ballclub,” Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart said. “We’re all trying as hard as we possibly can to get him out of this, and it’s going to come soon. (He’s) definitely (going) in the right direction.”

Michael Feliz made his Reds debut Monday, pitching a scoreless inning of relief in the ninth. The former Pirates right-hander was added to the 26-man roster Monday, and right-hander Art Warren was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make space.

–Field Level Media