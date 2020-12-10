Giants, catcher Chadwick Tromp agree to 1-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Chadwick Tromp and the San Francisco Giants agreed on a one-year deal Wednesday after the team declined to tender a contract to the rookie catcher from Aruba before last week’s deadline.

Tromp announced on social media he would be returning to the Giants, who initially signed him to a minor league deal for last season. He gets a salary of $583,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors.

”GIANTS NATION!! Now that the details are finalized i cant wait to go get more WWWWWWWWWW! LETS GO BABY! ((at)) SFGiants,” he wrote.

The 25-year-old Tromp batted .213 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in 24 games last season.

The Giants also announced they signed 11 players to minor league contracts that include an invitation to major league spring training: right-handers Melvin Adon, Daniel Alvarez Silvino Bracho, Rico Garcia, Dominic Leone, Yunior Marte, Raffi Vizcaino and Sam Wolff; left-handers Anthony Banda and Sam Long; and infielder/outfielder Jason Krizan,

—

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports