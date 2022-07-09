SAN DIEGO (AP)Carlos Rodon retired 22 of the final 23 batters to finish a three-hitter for his third career complete game and Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Saturday.

Rodon (8-5) was brilliant after allowing his only run in the second inning. He got Kim Ha-seong to ground into a double play to end the second, and then was one out away from throwing seven perfect innings to end it before he walked Luke Voit. The left-hander struck out Jorge Alfaro to end his brilliant afternoon.

Rodon had 10 of his 12 strikeouts from the third inning on. He walked two. Rodon struck out Padres All-Star Manny Machado in three straight at-bats.

The left-hander allowed three singles in the second to load the bases, and the Padres got their only run on first baseman Brandon Belt’s error.

San Diego’s Yu Darvish allowed a run in the second and then settled down to blank the Giants for five innings before making way for Luis Garcia starting the eighth.

Garcia walked All-Star Joc Pederson with one out before Flores drove a 1-2 pitch into the left field seats, his 10th.

The Giants loaded the bases with no outs in the second and came away with just one run, on Brandon Crawford’s sacrifice fly. Darvish retired Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Wynns to get out of the jam.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Placed RHP Zack Littel on the 15-day IL with a strained left oblique. Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento. Reinstated OF Luis Gonzalez from his rehab assignment and the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Jake McGee for assignment.

Padres: Placed RHP Craig Stammen on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, with right shoulder inflamation. Recalled RHP Dinelson Lamet from Triple-A El Paso.

UP NEXT

Giants LHP Alex Wood (5-7, 4.83) and Padres LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-3, 3.18) are scheduled to start the series finale on Sunday.

—

