EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP)The New York Giants have signed six of their 11 draft picks, including first-round selections, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal of Alabama.

The Giants announced the signings Saturday after holding a rookie minicamp at their facility. All the draft picks attended the minicamp.

The team also signed their three fifth-round selections – linebacker Micah McFadden of Indiana, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson of Arizona State and guard Marcus McKethan of North Carolina – plus sixth-round choice Darrian Beavers, a linebacker from Cincinnati.

Thibodeaux had 123 tackles (82 solo), 35.5 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and three forced fumbles in three seasons in college. His best season was last year when he recorded a career-high 50 tackles, including 12 stops for loss and seven sacks.

Neal started all 40 games in which he played at Alabama and missed only one game in three seasons – due to a positive COVID-19 test in 2020. He started 13 games at left guard in 2019, 12 at right tackle in 2020 and 15 at left tackle in 2021.

McFadden made 31 starts for the Hoosiers and had 216 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, four interceptions, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He led Indiana in tackles in each of his last three seasons.

Davidson played in 37 games with 28 starts in four seasons for the Sun Devils. He recorded 137 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, five sacks and one fumble recovery.

McKethan played in 43 games at North Carolina, including 37 starts at right guard in his last 38 games.

Beavers played two seasons at Connecticut before transferring to play three years for his hometown Bearcats. He played in 62 games with 41 starts and started each of the 34 games in which he played for Cincinnati. He had 233 tackles, 14 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The unsigned draft picks are wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson of Kentucky (second round); third-round selections Joshua Ezeudu, an offensive lineman from North Carolina, and defensive back Cor’Dale Flott of LSU; and fourth-round picks Daniel Bellinger, a tight end from San Diego State, and safety Dane Belton of Iowa.

The Giants also announced they have signed two more rookie free agents, defensive end Ryder Anderson of Indiana and defensive back Jordan Mosley of Maryland.

