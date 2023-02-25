RADFORD, Va. (AP)Kenyon Giles scored 14 points as Radford held off Campbell 67-65 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

Giles shot 4 for 14 (3 for 12 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Highlanders (18-13, 12-6 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules scored nine points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field, and added eight rebounds. Onyebuchi Ezeakudo recorded nine points and shot 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

Ricky Clemons led the Fighting Camels (13-17, 8-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Campbell also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Anthony Dell’Orso. Jay Pal also put up 15 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.