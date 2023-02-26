CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Ja’Kobi Gillespie helped lead Belmont past Northern Iowa on Sunday with 24 points off of the bench in an 83-75 victory.

Gillespie added three steals for the Bruins (21-10, 14-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Keishawn Davidson added 17 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from distance, and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had nine rebounds. Cade Tyson shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Panthers (13-17, 9-11) were led in scoring by Logan Wolf, who finished with 21 points. Michael Duax added 12 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa. Bowen Born also had 11 points and two steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.