Gilmer Buckeyes prepare for State Championship

GILMER, Texas (KETK) — The Gilmer Buckeyes are heading to the 4A division to state championship.

Before they gear up for the biggest game of the year, they are enjoying this accomplishment with their community. Gilmer is the only East Texas team competing in a state championship.

The city of Gilmer is cheering on their team all the way to the state championship, rallying behind the Buckeyes as they prepare for battle.

“It never gets old to get to be apart of a big community thing especially when everybody is pouring out the love the appreciate the excitement,” said Head Coach Alan Metzel

Members of the team say the electricity in the air right now is a result of hard work behind closed doors.

“…Love and passion all the coaches have put into the players you knew we’ve been working our butts off since the summer and we have not stopped,” said Rohan Fluellen, Gilmer Buckeyes player

The players are thankful for the community’s support.

“The town has always been supportive of the team every time we run into somebody at a restaurant they always as about the team and how we’re doing,” said Fluellen.

Coach Metzel is the leader of this group and the impact he has on these young men is priceless.

“He’s like a father to everybody on the team, if you ever needed to talk to somebody he’s just the biggest role model and the best person to look up to and how he carries the team too,” said Fluellen.

“It’s been enjoyable for me to watch them and their uniqueness and how they’re stepping up to become and other block in a storied program,” said Metzel.

To sum it all up, here’s the buckeyes game plan.

“I just want to say we’re going to work our butts off and try to bring it back home,” said Fluellen.

The Buckeyes face China Springs this Friday at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is at 3:00pm.