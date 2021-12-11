Gilmer makes history with back to back state championship appearances

PROSPER, Texas (KETK) – Last night, the Gilmer Buckeyes made history after punching their ticket to back to back state championship games.

“This is a great experience, a dream come true just to make it to state back to back, not many people do that and not many people can say that,” said defensive back, Tyson Wilson.

“It feels amazing to go back to back from last year to this year, i know that all of our players are very excited and I think we’re ready to play china spring,” added running back, Ashton Haynes.

The Buckeyes started fast on offense scoring on their first drive but then they struggled giving up 10 fist half fall start penalties. Head coach Alan Metzel told his guys to just calm down and breathe at halftime.

“I went in and said guys take a deep breathe and we’re allowing our emotions to get to us,” declares Head Coach Alan Metzel.

“We knew, we had to focus coming in and we just had to get everything down and we would be good,” explains Receiver/Defensive back Rohan Fluellen.

The big story of the game is how the defense stepped up and didn’t allow a dynamic Bobcat offense to get going, holding them to 7 points.

“Well amazing defensive effort, a great game plan from Coach Edwards and his staff, amazing energy by the guys, being able to come every single play. we weren’t always helping them offensively and they didn’t allow that to get them down and the just kept battling,” exclaims Coach Metzel.

“We flew around, and we were just making plays and trying to get the ball in our offenses hands,” says Wilson.

“Our defense they really showed up this game and our defensive line allowed a lot of pressure to their quarterback,” adds Haynes.

After the halftime adjustments, Gilmer settled down and marched down the field and put the ball down in the endzone.

While coach Metzel and his guys say are excited about making it back to the state championship, they know the job is not done!

“It feels amazing you know, we put a lot of work into this, and its not finished but we finally did what we needed to do,” Rohan Fluellen said.

“We’re not done yet,” yelled Coach Metzel.

Now Gilmer gets another chance to bring home the championship, they lost a season ago.

The Buckeyes will face china spring for the 4-a division 2 state championship.

Kickoff will be at 3 in the afternoon Friday, at AT&T stadium.