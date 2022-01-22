Gilyard II leads Kansas City past North Dakota 79-74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Evan Gilyard II had 30 points as Kansas City edged past North Dakota 79-74 on Saturday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (10-8, 4-3 Summit League). Arkel Lamar added 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Anderson Kopp had 10 points and six rebounds.

Ethan Igbanugo had 18 points for the Fighting Hawks (4-16, 0-7), whose losing streak reached eight games. Paul Bruns added 16 points and eight rebounds. Brian Matthews had 16 points and seven rebounds.

