Gilyard lifts Richmond over North Carolina Central 70-60

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina Central 70-60 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Grant Golden had 19 points for Richmond (1-0). Tyler Burton added 14 points.

Alex Caldwell had 17 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (0-1). Marque Maultsby added 11 points. Kris Monroe had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

