PHILADELPHIA (AP)Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored two power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday.

Thomas Chabot and Tim Stutzle also scored for Ottawa, which came in on an 0-6-1 slide. Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots as the Senators won for the first time since a four-game win streak Oct. 18-24.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia and Carter Hart had 23 saves.

Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. Giroux has 14 points in 14 games with the Senators after signing with them in the offseason.

OILERS 4, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Defenseman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves in Edmonton’s win over Florida.

Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good.

Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins while Sam Bennett scored twice for Florida.

DEVILS 4, COYOTES, 2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and New Jersey beat Arizona for its ninth straight win.

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who have their longest winning streak since winning nine in a row in 2007.

Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which had won the first three games of its season-high 14-game road trip.

MAPLE LEAFS 3, CANUCKS 2

TORONTO (AP) – Jordie Benn snapped a second-period tie in his first game with Toronto, sending the Maple Leafs to a victory over Vancouver.

Auston Matthews and Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, and Erik Kallgren made 28 saves.

Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller scored for Vancouver. Spencer Martin stopped 32 shots for the struggling Canucks, who blew their sixth multigoal lead of the season.

CANADIENS 5, PENGUINS 4

MONTREAL (AP) – Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as Montreal completed the comeback with a victory over Pittsburgh.

Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.

Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added one assist, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens, who boosted their winning streak to three games.

Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each recorded a goal and assist, while Evgeni Malkin and Brock McGinn added goals for the Penguins.

BRUINS 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Patrice Bergeron scored two goals and Brad Marchand had two assists, leading Boston to a win over Buffalo.

Jakub Zboril scored his first NHL goal for Boston, and Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves. The Bruins won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Tage Thompson scored his 11th goal in Buffalo’s fifth consecutive loss. Craig Anderson made 27 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

NEW YORK (AP) – Zach Parise scored 39 seconds into overtime to give New York a win over Columbus.

Brock Nelson scored twice and Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist to help the Islanders get their third win in four games and eighth in the last 10. Ilya Sorokin made 26 saves.

Emil Bemstrom had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Bjork and Cole Sillinger also scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of their last seven.

PREDATORS 2, RANGERS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Juuso Parssinen scored his first NHL goal and Juuse Saros made 34 saves in Nashville’s win over New York.

Mark Jankowski also scored for Nashville, which snapped a two-game losing streak.

Filip Chytil scored and Jaroslav Halak made 16 saves for the Rangers, who lost for the fourth time in five games.

AVALANCHE 4, HURRICANES 1

DENVER (AP) – Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen recorded a four-point night and Colorado beat Carolina for its fourth straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal to go with three assists. Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots for his first victory of the season.

Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, while Raanta finished with 24 saves.

BLUES 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as St. Louis snapped Vegas’ nine-game winning streak.

Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad also scored to help St. Louis get its second straight win after an eight-game skid. Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots.

Reilly Smith and Phil Kessel had goals for Vegas. Adin Hill had 25 saves while taking his first loss of the season.

BLACKHAWKS 3, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jarred Tinordi scored his second goal on a double deflection with 2:42 to play, improbably doubling his career NHL goal total in Chicago’s win.

Filip Roos scored his first NHL goal for the Blackhawks, who haven’t lost to Anaheim in eight meetings since Feb. 2, 2019. Patrick Kane ended a three-game scoring drought with two assists, while Arvid Soderblom made 39 saves in his second career victory and just Chicago’s second win in eight games.

Troy Terry and Henrique scored first-period goals for the Ducks, who lost their third straight despite dominating long stretches. Stolarz stopped 19 shots, but Anaheim still hasn’t won in regulation at home this season.

KINGS 4, RED WINGS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and Los Angeles beat Detroit.

Kevin Fiala also scored and Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five in a row on home ice.

Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Larkin scored on the power play and Filip Hronek had a goal and an assist for the Red Wings. Alex Nedeljkovic allowed four goals on 21 shots.

FLAMES 3, JETS 2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Elias Lindholm and Adam Ruzicka each had a goal and assist as Calgary ended a seven-game skid.

Trevor Lewis also scored and Rasmus Andersson had two assists for for Calgary, which came in on an 0-5-2 slide. Jacob Markstrom had 21 saves.

Neal Pionk and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for Winnipeg, which was 6-0-1 with the league’s third-longest active points streak. Josh Morrissey had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck finished with 32 stops.

