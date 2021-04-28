Glasnow strikes out 10 in Rays’ 2-0 win over A’s

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP)Tyler Glasnow struck out 10 in seven innings Wednesday night and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland Athletics 2-0.

Glasnow (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks, dealing the Athletics their third loss in four games after a 13-game winning streak.

Diego Castillo got the final two outs to earn his sixth save in eight chances.

Mike Zunino’s fifth home run broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning. The Rays made it 2-0 after Oakland starter Cole Irvin’s only walk and back-to-back singles by Randy Arozarena and Miguel Margot.

Oakland’s only serious threat against Glasnow came in the sixth when Mitch Moreland bounced a two-out double through an infield vacated by a shift. Matt Chapman followed with a sharp single, but Glasnow got Seth Brown to ground out.

In 13 starts going back to Aug. 19, Glasnow is 8-1 with a 2.37 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings.

Irvin (2-3) struck out eight in six innings while giving up two runs on seven hits.

Zunino, who is on a six-game hitting streak, and Margot each had two of Tampa Bay’s eight hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: OF Chad Pinder (sprained left knee) is running again and feeling well, but is not close to a return, manager Bob Melvin said. Pinder last played on April 4.

Rays: RHP Pete Fairbanks (strained rotator cuff) threw at Tropicana Field on Wednesday and will face hitters this weekend in hopes of being activated for next week’s trip.

UP NEXT

RHP Chris Bassitt (2-2, 4.13 ERA) will pitch the series finale for Oakland on Thursday against LHP Shane McClanahan, who will become the first pitcher in major league history to have appeared in a World Series game before making his regular-season debut. He pitched the ninth inning of Game 3 against the Dodgers on Oct. 3, 2020.

—

