Glasper scores 24 to lift UIW over Dallas Christian 90-45

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO (AP)RJ Glasper tossed in a career-high 24 points and Incarnate Word romped to a 90-45 victory over Dallas Christian on Sunday.

Josh Morgan had 16 points for the Cardinals (3-11), who snapped a three-game skid. Benjamin Griscti added 15 points and Drew Lutz had nine assists.

Incarnate Word outscored Dallas Christian 47-15 in the second half.

Tyjuan Battles and Tilyr Hobson both scored nine to lead the Crusaders.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51