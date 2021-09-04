Glass helps Alabama A&M hold off SC State in SWAC opener

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP)Alabama A&M defensive lineman Alic Troutman picked off a pass and returned it 50 yards to the South Carolina State 15-yard line with 2:10 left in the game and A&M won the battle of the Bulldogs 42-41 in Southwest Athletic Conference play to open the season on Saturday.

Aqeel Glass completed 28 of 49 passes for 426 yards and threw touchdowns to four different receivers for A&M. Brian Jenkins Jr. led the way with five receptions for 116 yards and a score. Gary Quarles rushed for 129 yards and a TD on 22 carries. Glass scored a game-tying TD on a 1-yard run with 6:30 remaining and Spencer Corey’s sixth successful extra-point kick of the day was the difference.

Corey Fields Jr. threw for 213 yards on 14-of-28 passing for SC State with one touchdown and two interceptions. Fields also carried nine times for 89 yards with 54 of those coming on a TD run. Kendrell Flowers rushed for 80 yards and three scores on 14 carries.

Alabama A&M outgained SC State 569-455 and had a 28-15 advantage in first downs. Three A&M turnovers kept the game close.

