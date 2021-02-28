Glenn Roeder, ex-Newcastle and West Ham manager, dies at 65

LONDON (AP)Glenn Roeder, a former West Ham, Newcastle, Norwich and Watford manager, has died. He was 65.

Roeder, who also worked as a coach under England manager Glenn Hoddle at the 1998 World Cup, died after a long battle with a brain tumor, the League Managers’ Association said Sunday.

”A cultured defender as a player, he managed with a studious style and was always generous with his time and ideas,” LMA chairman Howard Wilkinson said.

”Glenn was such an unassuming, kind gentleman who demonstrated lifelong dedication to the game. Not one to court headlines, his commitment and application to his work at all levels warrants special mention.”

Roeder played for Queens Park Rangers and Newcastle.

While in charge at West Ham in April 2003, Roeder, who had led the club to a seventh-place finish the season before in the Premier League, was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

He had to undergo surgery and a period of recovery before returning to work in July of the same year.

”We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Glenn Roeder,” West Ham said. ”The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Glenn’s family and friends.” Other clubs paid tributes to Roeder.

Former England striker Gary Lineker described Roeder as ”a real football man who had a great career both on the field and in the dugout.”

Roeder’s last role in the game was as a managerial advisor at Stevenage in 2016.

As a player Roeder captained QPR in the 1982 FA Cup final against Tottenham, which QPR lost following a replay, and to the second-tier title in 1983.

At Newcastle he made 219 senior appearances in five years and also led the club to promotion from the second tier in 1984.

”He was one of the first footballing center-halves,” Chris Waddle, a teammate of Roeder at Newcastle, told BBC Radio 5 Live. ”He didn’t just stand in defense heading it away and kicking it away, he wanted to play.”

