Glover, Kaifes carry Samford past Maryville (TN) 99-78

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP)Ques Glover had 19 points as Samford routed Maryville (TN) 99-78 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Cooper Kaifes added 17 points for the Bulldogs, while Wesley Cardet,Jr. chipped in 15.

Jacob Tryon had 11 points and 12 rebounds for Samford.

Felix Uadiale had 24 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for the Fighting Scots.

