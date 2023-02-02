AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP)Jarred Godfrey scored 32 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to an 82-73 victory over Oakland on Thursday night.

Godfrey also grabbed seven rebounds for the Mastodons (15-9, 7-6 Horizon League). Damian Chong Qui added 15 points and five steals. Deonte Billups scored 10.

The Golden Grizzlies (9-15, 7-6) were led by Jalen Moore with 28 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Trey Townsend added 14 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Blake Lampman contributed 12 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne visits Detroit Mercy and Oakland hosts Cleveland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.