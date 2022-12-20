FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP)Jarred Godfrey had 21 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 83-59 win over Southern Indiana on Tuesday night.

Godfrey added five assists for the Mastodons (9-4). Quinton Morton-Robertson was 5 of 8 shooting (4 for 7 from distance) to add 16 points. Damian Chong Qui recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 10 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Swope led the way for the Screaming Eagles (7-6) with 17 points. Jelani Simmons added 14 points and two steals for Southern Indiana. In addition, Trevor Lakes finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.