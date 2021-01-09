Golden, Burton lift Richmond past George Mason 77-57

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Grant Golden had 18 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond easily defeated George Mason 77-57 on Saturday.

Tyler Burton added 17 points for the Spiders, while Jacob Gilyard chipped in 15. Burton also had eight rebounds, while Gilyard posted five steals.

Blake Francis had 13 points and six rebounds for Richmond (9-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference).

AJ Wilson had 16 points and three blocks for the Patriots (5-5, 1-3). Jamal Hartwell II added 10 points. Javon Greene had seven rebounds.

