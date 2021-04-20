Golden Knights aim to extend win streak vs. Sharks

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to make it eight wins in a row as they host the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday night.

Vegas rallied to defeat San Jose 3-2 in a shootout on Monday. The Knights trailed 2-0 early in the second period when Mark Stone cut the lead in half with a power-play goal at the 1:22 mark.

Stone then tied the score at 2-2 with another power-play goal at the 3:29 mark in the third period. Alex Tuch scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Knights (32-11-2, 66 points) the victory over the Sharks (18-22-5, 41 points).

While Stone’s two goals extended his points streak to five games (five goals, five assists), the Knights’ captain was more focused on his team’s ability to rally and put another tally in the win column.

“We’re trying to find ways to win in different ways,” Stone told reporters after Monday’s game. “(That’s) what the best teams do. … You’ve got to find ways to win in crunch time, and I think we’ve done a good job of that in the last stretch.”

Not to say that the Sharks made the Knights’ job easy. San Jose goalie Martin Jones made 38 saves Monday as the team in front of him tried to solidify a win on a night when Patrick Marleau set the record for the most games played in NHL history.

After the game, Sharks coach Bob Boughner said he was happy with how his team responded to a night filled with so much emotion, especially against a tough team such as the Knights.

“I was extremely pleased,” Boughner said. “We know (Vegas) was the hottest team in the league. There was a lot of emotion in this game and a lot on the line. We wanted to make sure we honored Patty the way we could. That was by playing hard as a team.”

Even though the Sharks got one point out of Monday’s game, they are desperate to turn their fortunes around. San Jose has dropped six straight games dating to April 10, with their most recent win occurring April 9 against the Los Angeles Kings.

Even the excitement and fanfare surrounding Marleau’s big milestone hasn’t erased the Sharks’ frustrations this season.

“You want things to be going well,” Marleau said last Saturday after the Sharks dropped a 5-2 decision to the Minnesota Wild. “You want your team to win all the time, regardless of milestones.

“It’d be nice to get back on track and feeling good about ourselves as a club,” he continued. “We’ve (played) at times some pretty good hockey. The right way to play. We have to make sure we do that for a full 60 minutes.”

Wednesday’s game will be the seventh of the season between the Sharks and Knights. Vegas leads the season series 6-0-0.

