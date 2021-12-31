Zibanejad makes lone shootout goal, Rangers beat Bolts 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)Mika Zibanejad scored the lone goal in a shootout and the New York Rangers stopped Tampa Bay’s seven-game home winning streak by beating the Lightning 4-3 on Friday night.

Igor Shesterkin stopped 25 shots, Barclay Goodrow scored twice, and Alexis Lafreniere also had a goal for the Rangers.

Corey Perry scored the tying goal – an empty-netter – with 1:57 to go in regulation for Tampa Bay, which also got goals from Steven Stamkos and Ross Colton. Backup goalie Brian Elliott returned from COVID-19 protocols and made 20 saves in place of Andrei Vasilevskiy, who remains in the protocols and missed his third consecutive game.

The Lightning were coming off a 9-3 loss Thursday night at Florida in which minor league callups Maxime Lagace and Hugo Alnefelt played in the net.

CAPITALS 3, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Alex Ovechkin had two goals in the third period, including the go-ahead score with 2:51 remaining, and Washington topped Detroit.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist for the Capitals while Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves.

Pius Suter scored for Detroit and Thomas Greiss stopped 24 shots.

The Red Wings played for the first time since Dec. 18. They had four games postponed due to a COVID outbreak among the team and some of their opponents.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3, DUCKS 1

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and Vegas beat Anaheim to increase their Pacific Division lead.

Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.

Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim, with 12 seconds left in the game to spoil Brossoit’s attempt at his third career shutout. John Gibson made 42 saves for the Ducks.

Vegas won for the 10th time in 12 games and to move three points in front of Anaheim, sitting in first place in the Pacific Division with 44 points.

Since opening the season 10-4-3, the Ducks are 7-6-4. Anaheim’s 16 shots were a season low.

DEVILS 6, OILERS 5, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Jack Hughes scored 2:55 into overtime and New Jersey beat Edmonton after Devils coach Lindy Ruff tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the game.

Hughes had two goals and an assist. Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer, Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen also scored for the Devils. They have won two two straight after dropping six in a row.

New Jersey was down before Sharangovich scored on a deflection with 32 seconds left in regulation.

Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto had two goals apiece for Edmonton, Devin Shore also scored.

