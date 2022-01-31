After garnering five of a possible eight points on arguably their toughest road trip of the season, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night at Las Vegas in their final game before the All-Star break.

Vegas bookended its Southeastern trip with a 1-0 victory at Washington and a 3-2 shootout win over two-time defending champion Tampa Bay. The Golden Knights also picked up a point with a 4-3 overtime loss at Carolina before losing 4-1 at Eastern Conference-leading Florida.

Ending the trip by beating the Lightning was especially satisfying for Vegas. Tampa Bay had rallied from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the final seven minutes of the third period while outshooting the Golden Knights 17-1 in the third period. Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of the shootout while Robin Lehner, who shut out the Capitals to start the trip, finished with 27 saves.

“We knew at the start of the year this (trip) was one we were looking forward to,” said forward Brett Howden, who had a goal and an assist in the finale. “I thought we played a really good game. They had a big push in the third, but for us to come out on top on this road trip (is) a big statement for us.”

It also was a big statement for the Golden Knights’ depth. Five of team’s seven goals on the trip were scored by the fourth line.

“Really proud of our group,” said Vegas coach Peter DeBoer. “That’s a hell of a road trip for us.”

Now the Golden Knights, surprisingly mediocre on home ice this season, will try and carry over some momentum into Tuesday’s game with Buffalo. The Golden Knights are just 13-10-2 at home and have won just two of their last seven games there.

It will be the final game of the Sabres’ three-game Western road swing, which started with a 3-1 victory at Arizona on Saturday followed by a 4-1 loss at Western Conference-leading Colorado on Sunday.

The Sabres got the split of the back-to-back despite enduring a chaotic 48 hours while dealing with COVID-19 tests. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, left wing Victor Olofsson, center Rasmus Asplund and assistant coach Matt Ellis — all asymptomatic — spent Saturday in isolation after several rounds of tests produced varying results. The group then had negative PCR tests on Saturday night and Sunday morning before flying to Denver.

Olofsson and Dahlin, who was cleared during pregame warmups, both played against the Avalanche, but Asplund missed the contest after a late arrival.

Dustin Tokarski, starting for the first time since Nov. 29 after recovering from COVID-19, made 32 saves for Buffalo in the loss to the Avalanche. Buffalo was down to 10 forwards with right wing Tage Thompson and center Casey Mittelstadt both out and day to day with nagging injuries.

Despite being short-handed, Buffalo was tied 1-1 on a Dylan Cozens goal in the second period before surrendering goals to Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen later in the period. Valeri Nichushkin sealed the win with an empty net goal with 1:03 left.

“The guys gutted it out,” Tokarski said. “It’s a loss, for sure you want the two points but, man, a heck of a hockey game by our guys start to finish. Just goes to show it’s a good group in there. It was a bounce or two from going the other way and us winning the game. A credit to all the guys.”

