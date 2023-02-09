BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points as Florida Atlantic beat Rice 90-81 on Thursday night.

Goldin added nine rebounds for the Owls (23-2, 13-1 Conference USA). Johnell Davis added 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had eight rebounds. Alijah Martin was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Owls (15-9, 6-7) were led by Quincy Olivari, who posted 27 points. Travis Evee added 25 points for Rice. Cameron Sheffield also had 10 points.

Florida Atlantic took the lead with 18:56 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Goldin racking up 11 points. Florida Atlantic outscored Rice by three points in the final half, while Michael Forrest led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Florida Atlantic hosts Louisiana Tech and Rice visits Florida International.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.