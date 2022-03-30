EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta National Women’s Amateur is in full swing at Champions Retreat Golf Club. Because of the pandemic, this is the first time ANWA has been at full capacity since its first year in 2019.

The first group of ANWA golfers teed off just after 8:30 Wednesday morning, and for the first time since the inaugural tournament, patrons got to see all the action in person.

“You can feel the energy. Everyone’s happy, we’re just to see some great golf today. We’ve already been out on the course. It’s just great to be back on the golf course seeing live golf,” Melissa Fahrenbruch said.

“These ladies that work so hard have somebody applauding for them now for their shots. I’m sure it was hard when it was so silent when we didn’t have patrons out here. So this has just been super,” Fred Fahrenbruch said.

Many patrons say one of their favorite parts of the tournament is seeing women represented in the sport.

“It’s awesome. To see this many people out here for women’s golf is incredible. I think it’s time for women to get some attention in this sport,” Hayley Miller said.

“It’s a long time coming for women’s golf. To have this kind of support and this kind of presentation, it’s going to be a fantastic few days,” Elizabeth Castle said.

Some patrons—like Jensen Castle’s mom Elizabeth Castle and friend Hayley Miller– came to Champions Retreat to see their loved one play.

“It’s incredible. Watching the men play is cool, I went to the Masters in 2019, but it’s even cooler when you get to see somebody you love out here in Augusta, at Champions Retreat and Augusta National. So it’s pretty surreal,” Miller said.

And others say they simply came to watch great golf.

“For me being a golfer, this is the type of swing I want to emulate. These girls know how to swing a golf club,” Fred Fahrenbruch said.

“Being a former collegiate golfer and college golf coach it’s great for me to just be out in the mix again. It’s always a great buzz and just to see such excellent golfing. You can’t get it anywhere else and you have the best in the world,” Melissa Fahrenbruch said.

The golfers will play at Champions Retreat Wednesday and Thursday, before playing a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. Those who make the cut play in the finals on Saturday at Augusta National.