Gonzaga wins 20th straight game dating to last season

SAN DIEGO (AP)Drew Timme scored 21 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for No. 1 Gonzaga, which routed San Diego 90-62 Thursday night for its 20th straight victory dating to last season.

Jalen Suggs added 17 for Gonzaga (16-0, 7-0 West Coast), which beat San Diego for the 13th straight time.

After a slow start, the Zags used a 15-0 run in the first half to take control and then ran away in the second half.

Julian Strawther had 11 points and Anton Watson 10 for Gonzaga, which shot 57.6% from the field. Andrew Nembhard had 10 of Gonzaga’s 23 assists.

Finn Sullivan scored 16, Ben Pyle 12 and Vladimir Pinchuk 11 for USD (2-7, 1-4).

No. 6 HOUSTON 83, TULANE 60

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Cameron Tyson scored a career-high 31 points, hitting a career-best nine 3-pointers, and Houston routed Tulane.

Tramon Mark added 16 points and Justin Gorham had 15 rebounds to help Houston (14-1, 9-1 American Athletic Conference) win its seventh straight.

Tyson, a reserve in his first season with Houston since transferring from Idaho, entered the game having played in just seven contests without a start and was averaging three points per game. But he was a 42.9% 3-point shooter at Idaho two seasons ago and wasn’t shy about shooting from deep at Tulane, where he received his most playing time this season (26 minutes).

Gorham eclipsed 10 rebounds in a game for the seventh straight time – the first time a Houston player has done that since 1986 – and Houston outrebounded Tulane 42-38.

Jordan Walker scored 16 points and Gabe Watson added 13 points for Tulane (6-5, 1-5).

No. 15 KANSAS 59, TCU 51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – David McCormack scored 15 points, Dajuan Harris and Tyon Grant-Foster provided a boost off the bench, and Kansas slogged its way to a victory over turnover-prone TCU to snap a rare three-game skid.

Ochai Agbaji added 13 points for the Jayhawks (11-5, 5-4 Big 12), who once against struggled offensively but made enough free throws down the stretch to beat the Horned Frogs (9-6, 2-5) for the eighth straight time.

They also managed to avoid their longest losing streak since the 1988-89 team dropped eight in a row.

Mike Miles hit five 3-pointers and had 18 points for the Horned Frogs, who turned the ball over 22 times while shooting just 35% from the field. R.J. Nembhard added 12 points, well below his season average of 17.2.