ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Cameron Gooden’s 17 points helped Utah Tech defeat Westmont 80-53 on Monday.

Gooden shot 6 for 11 with two 3-pointers for the Trailblazers (7-5). Jacob Nicolds added 13 points and seven rebounds. Noa Gonsalves sank three from beyond the arc and scored 11.

Cade Roth led the Warriors with 12 points. Amir Davis added nine points and three steals.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.