TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has been named The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the second consecutive week of the college football season.

Gordon II rushed for a career-high 282 yards which resulted in four touchdowns on 29 carries. His effort led Oklahoma State to a 48-34 victory over West Virginia and he now has four straight games of 100-yard rushing performances.

According to ESPN, Gordon II has eight rushing touchdowns on the season and 10 in his career.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas High School

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

