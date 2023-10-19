TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II has claimed the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week for the seventh week of the college football season, after a performance with 168 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards.

Gordon II is the only player in the FBS this season with 100 or more rushing and receiving yards in the same game. On Saturday, in a comeback win over No. 23 Kansas 39-32, the likes of Gordon II’s achievements have not been seen in Stillwater since the late 1980’s or early 1990’s.

He is a graduate of Trinity High School in Euless.

All Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Born in Texas

Graduated from a Texas High School

Play football for a Texas-based junior college

Play football for a four year D1 Texas college

